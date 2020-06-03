Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Esperion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESPR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.