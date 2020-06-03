Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Oakworth Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cascend Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

AAPL opened at $323.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,395.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.