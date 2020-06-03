Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Sets New 12-Month High at $493.91

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $493.91 and last traded at $493.91, with a volume of 3519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

