Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $906,000 Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.18. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

