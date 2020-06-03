State Street Corp Purchases 45,517 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

State Street Corp grew its position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,517 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.98% of Globant worth $97,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,535,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 29.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,097,000 after buying an additional 417,941 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 7.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,667,000 after buying an additional 74,284 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Globant by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,091,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after buying an additional 245,100 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 849,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after buying an additional 44,395 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. Globant SA has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $148.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.43.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

