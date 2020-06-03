Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 5,060 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after acquiring an additional 64,976 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 56,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.76.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.