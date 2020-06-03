Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

