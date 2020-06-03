Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,511 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

