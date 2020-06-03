Magnolia Oil & Gas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 839 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,004% compared to the typical volume of 76 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,202,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,811,000 after buying an additional 166,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,280,000 after acquiring an additional 888,585 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,924,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,388 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,579,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,001,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 596,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 2.57. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 132.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

