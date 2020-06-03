ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

ACIW opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.39 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 29,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 51,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the period.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

