NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of NYMT opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $837.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 92.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NY MTG TR INC/SH news, CEO Steven R. Mumma purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,967.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Mumma purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $128,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,662.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $746,740 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 61.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

