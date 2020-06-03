Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,817 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 114.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,283,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. China International Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rowe upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

AMZN opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,379.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2,010.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,232.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.