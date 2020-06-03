WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $947,000 Stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,588 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.17% of TechTarget worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTGT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in TechTarget by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TechTarget by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $749.37 million, a PE ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 10,032 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $281,999.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,632.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $290,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,481.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,082 shares of company stock worth $2,296,864. 18.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

