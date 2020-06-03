WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 4,962 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.17% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $563.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

