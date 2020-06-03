Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 5,527 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,204,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,379.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2,010.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,232.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

