Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 5,527 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,204,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,379.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2,010.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,232.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
