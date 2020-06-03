Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.19% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $3,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

EARN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

EARN opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $119.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 36.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 142,507 shares of company stock worth $1,374,017 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

