Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 781.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $144,000.

MDRX opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton purchased 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Also, CEO Paul Black purchased 33,783 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

