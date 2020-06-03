Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 709 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,147,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 112,160 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 244,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth $29,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 422,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,709 shares during the last quarter. 41.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

In other news, Chairman George Joseph acquired 66,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,365,840.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,084,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,350,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandt Minnich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 537,915 shares of company stock worth $19,974,389. 34.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.