Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.77 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4,209.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 21,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,000,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $105,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,320 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,190. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.11 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

WMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

