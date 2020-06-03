Guggenheim Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $60.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FND. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

FND stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,613 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,159.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,604,531 shares of company stock valued at $283,209,697 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

