Swiss National Bank Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 252,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125,251 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.11 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 21,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,000,209.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $5,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,579,337.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,320 shares of company stock worth $6,733,190 in the last three months. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

