GAP (NYSE:GPS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $10.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. GAP has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 13.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 436,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

