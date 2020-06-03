Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of United States Steel worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 101,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

X stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.69. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.61.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

