Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Trading 2.3% Higher

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.68, 6,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 369,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVRO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $753.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avrobio Inc will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avrobio by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 386,724 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Avrobio by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avrobio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

