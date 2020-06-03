Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Trading 2.3% Higher

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.68, 6,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 369,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVRO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $753.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avrobio by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 386,724 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Avrobio by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avrobio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
