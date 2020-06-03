Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Shares Up 17.8%

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN)’s share price rose 17.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $11.10, approximately 944,645 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,225,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APRN shares. ValuEngine lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Apron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -4.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.23). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 95.67% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $101.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 442,442 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Apron by 57.1% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 1,262.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

