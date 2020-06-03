Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Trading Up 6.2%

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) shares were up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $4.10, approximately 139,597 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,797,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $608.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.62.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Michaels Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 858.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,067,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 955,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000.
Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
