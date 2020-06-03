Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.87, 3,754,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,998,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on AM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.50%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

In related news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 168,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 530,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 386,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 50,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

