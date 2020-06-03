Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.93, 6,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 290,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 124.66%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 332,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $1,282,867.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 8.8% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Organogenesis by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 285,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 43,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Organogenesis by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.