Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Trading 37.5% Higher

Magnum Goldcorp Inc (CVE:MGI)’s stock price rose 37.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 132,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 27,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $641,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile (CVE:MGI)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

