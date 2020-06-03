$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.60. MGM Growth Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.65 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

MGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Michael Rietbrock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $909,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,095,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,355 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,131,000 after buying an additional 1,637,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,952,000 after buying an additional 1,440,320 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,699,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,906,000 after buying an additional 1,559,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,779,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $28.21 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

