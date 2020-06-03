Affinor Growers (CNSX:AFI) Stock Price Up 25%

Affinor Growers Inc (CNSX:AFI) shot up 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 404,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 292,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02.

About Affinor Growers (CNSX:AFI)

Affinor Growers Inc, a farming technology company, engages in acquiring, patenting, and commercializing various agriculture technologies and vertical farming technology for indoor controlled environment and outdoor greenhouse agriculture industry in North America. It grows crops, such as romaine lettuce, spinach, and strawberries using its vertical farming technology.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Affinor Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinor Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.