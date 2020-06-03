SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Trading Down 15.4%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR)’s share price traded down 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 567,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 529,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 million and a P/E ratio of 0.22.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Magnum Goldcorp Trading 37.5% Higher
Magnum Goldcorp Trading 37.5% Higher
$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC This Quarter
$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC This Quarter
Affinor Growers Stock Price Up 25%
Affinor Growers Stock Price Up 25%
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share
Genius Brands International Trading 23.9% Higher
Genius Brands International Trading 23.9% Higher
SugarBud Craft Growers Trading Down 15.4%
SugarBud Craft Growers Trading Down 15.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report