Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.94

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 219323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAIN. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $5,108,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921 over the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 276,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,450,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

