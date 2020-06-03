Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.70

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 1903173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,178,008.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,244 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $116,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,134 shares of company stock worth $3,031,099. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.