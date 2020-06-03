Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.84

Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.84 and last traded at $111.23, with a volume of 559469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.03.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.28.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $491,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $10,041,408.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,838,740. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 724.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

