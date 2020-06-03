FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 1,769 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $481,362.59.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $304.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.62. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $310.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

