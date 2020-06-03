Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Robert Schlossman Sells 2,800 Shares

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,800 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $288,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,751.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 29th, Robert Schlossman sold 35,200 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,247,552.00.
  • On Friday, May 1st, Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $132,740.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 1st, Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $125,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $112.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FactSet Research Systems Inc. CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 1,769 Shares of Stock
FactSet Research Systems Inc. CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 1,769 Shares of Stock
Zscaler Inc Insider Robert Schlossman Sells 2,800 Shares
Zscaler Inc Insider Robert Schlossman Sells 2,800 Shares
WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in BankUnited
WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in BankUnited
Sonos Inc Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd
Sonos Inc Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd
Caretrust REIT Inc Holdings Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd
Caretrust REIT Inc Holdings Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd
WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 13,616 Shares of Paychex, Inc.
WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 13,616 Shares of Paychex, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report