Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Robert Schlossman Sells 2,800 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,800 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $288,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,751.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Robert Schlossman sold 35,200 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,247,552.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $132,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $125,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $112.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

