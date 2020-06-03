WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,774,000 after buying an additional 1,348,131 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 624.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,406,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $42,690,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,414,000 after purchasing an additional 751,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,981,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 378,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

NYSE:BKU opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.