Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 65,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sonos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 339.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sonos by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 79,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 42,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $331,474.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,952.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 136,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,141 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SONO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.90 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

Shares of SONO opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Sonos Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

