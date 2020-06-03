Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Holdings Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 38,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 36,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.