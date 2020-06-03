WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 13,616 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 387.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in Paychex by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

