Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NMI were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.91.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMIH. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.