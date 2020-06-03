Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 6,000 Shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.18% of Superior Group of Companies worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 28.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.91 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

