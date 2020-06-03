AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.26% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, CIO Thomas Durkin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,399.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David N. Roberts bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,863.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

MITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT).

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.