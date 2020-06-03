Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,387.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

