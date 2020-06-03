PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Patrick Industries worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 724.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 557,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $16,090,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $6,745,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $5,503,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $6,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATK. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 3,614 shares of company stock worth $121,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PATK stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

