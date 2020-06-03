Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 7,601 Shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Northeast Bancorp were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 2,045.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBN opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.72. Northeast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Northeast Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 1.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

