Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,183,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

