Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $56,000 Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 54.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRST opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,922.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,816.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli acquired 4,100 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,426.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 112,926 shares of company stock worth $667,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRST. BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

