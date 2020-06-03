First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $246,817.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $798,009.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,424 shares of company stock worth $4,875,868 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $861.00 million, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.